Boyfriend for Hire Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating 2/5

Viswant impressed the Tollywood audience with his performance in films like Kerintha, Manamantha and Jersey. The actor played the lead role in Boyfriend for Hire. Santosh Kambhampati directed the film and the title hints that Boyfriend for Hire is a new-age romantic entertainer. The trailer brought good expectations on the film and the promotions are new. The film released today and here is the review of Boyfriend for Hire:

Story:

Arjun (Viswant) gets influenced by his uncle (Harsha Vardhan). He gets taught that girls are injurious for life. Arjun settles well in life and his family stages a hunt for the right girl. It is then Arjun picks up the concept of a Boyfriend for Hire. He turns a borrowing boyfriend for young girls in the city. He solves the problems of several girls in this process. At the same time, he starts hunting for the qualities in his dream girl. The rest of the film is all about Arjun’s luck in finding the right girl of his choice in his life. Watch Boyfriend for Hire to know about the film.

Analysis:

Though the title hints of a film with adult content, Boyfriend for Hire is a pure and clean love story. Boyfriend for Hire is about a youngster who hunts for a girl matching his sensibilities. The love story is not impressive and the narration is completely boring. The concept of hiring a boyfriend is added but the film is narrated in an unimpressive manner. There is no clarity in the content, script and presentation. The director has spent enough time to pen the characterization of the lead actor. He also blindly follows his uncle. The audience will be left wondered as there is a lot of confusion in the episodes.

There are a lot of flaws in the writing and the character of the heroine makes no impact. The qualities of the heroine are no matching for the hero. The drama and the concept of Boyfriend for Hire are a huge misfire of the film. The concept is just used to match the title. The director failed to generate enough fun using the concept. The director might have been inspired by films like Vicky Donor but he failed to balance the love story and the concept of Boyfriend for Hire.

One will be cheated if they expect adult and bold content as per the title. Boyfriend for Hire is a clean attempt without any scope for vulgarity. The narration is quite boring and outdated but the film is presented in a clean manner.

Performance:

Viswant looks good on screen and he delivers a decent performance throughout. There are lot of flaws in designing his character. Malavika looked beautiful on screen and she delivered her best in Boyfriend for Hire. Harshavardhan’s role is quite crucial but his character was not utilized to the fullest. Raja Ravindar and Madhunandan’s roles are restricted. Sudharshan tried his best to generate some laughs in the last half. All the other actors are good in their roles.

Boyfriend for Hire is a huge misfire because of the writing and the narration. There are a lot of flaws and the director seems to be very confused. The production values are the major highlights of the film. Boyfriend for Hire is shot in limited locations. Gopi Sundar’s music is a huge misfire and the background score sounds heavy. The cinematography work is decent and the editing work in the second half should have been better. Debutant Santosh did not take enough care of the script and he was left confused after he locked the basic idea.

Verdict:

Boyfriend for Hire is boring and logicless which doesn’t do justice for the title. Viswant and Malavika are good in their roles.

Telugu360 Rating 2/5