x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
View all stories
Home > Politics

Raghurama quits YSR Congress, sends a letter to Jagan

Published on February 24, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 starts Rolling
image
Allu Arjun plans a National Tour
image
Mohan Babu moves Lunch Motion petition in High Court
image
Hyderabad airport gets AI push

Raghurama quits YSR Congress, sends a letter to Jagan

YSR Congress rebel MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju on Saturday quit the YSR Congress. He sent a letter to party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy requesting him to accept the resignation letter to the primary membership of the party.

The rebel MP wrote a strongly worded letter addressed to Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to get him disqualified from the Lok Sabha. He also alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had also tried to physically eliminate him.

Raghurama said that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s “multiple and steady efforts like Mohmmad Gajini to get me disqualified from my Parliamentary Membership haven’t yielded till date your desired result.” He said that he continued to be a member of Parliament even today.

“However, every time you made an attempt, I also have equally made laudable, positive and even more powerful efforts working for my constituency and its holistic development as well its constituents at Narsapuram for the last three-and-a-half years despite of your hostility and malicious brutal acts to physically eliminate me,” Raghurama Krishnam Raju said in his letter.

He further said that “As a mark of my strong conviction towards serving for the public good, I hereby tender my resignation for the primary active membership of YSRC Party and expect you to accept the same with a prompt reply or response at your earliest convenience.”

He concluded the letter saying that “As the time has come for all of us to face the public probity and mandate it will free both of us from this unsavory association once for all.”

Next TDP 2024 MLA Contestants – FIRST LIST Previous Top Lensman locked for RC16
else

TRENDING

image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 starts Rolling
image
Allu Arjun plans a National Tour
image
Mohan Babu moves Lunch Motion petition in High Court

Latest

image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 starts Rolling
image
Allu Arjun plans a National Tour
image
Mohan Babu moves Lunch Motion petition in High Court
image
Hyderabad airport gets AI push

Most Read

image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam
image
Hyderabad airport gets AI push
image
Religious Belief Kills A 8 Year Old Girl In Andhra Pradesh Church

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire