Raghurama quits YSR Congress, sends a letter to Jagan

YSR Congress rebel MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju on Saturday quit the YSR Congress. He sent a letter to party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy requesting him to accept the resignation letter to the primary membership of the party.

The rebel MP wrote a strongly worded letter addressed to Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to get him disqualified from the Lok Sabha. He also alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had also tried to physically eliminate him.

Raghurama said that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s “multiple and steady efforts like Mohmmad Gajini to get me disqualified from my Parliamentary Membership haven’t yielded till date your desired result.” He said that he continued to be a member of Parliament even today.

“However, every time you made an attempt, I also have equally made laudable, positive and even more powerful efforts working for my constituency and its holistic development as well its constituents at Narsapuram for the last three-and-a-half years despite of your hostility and malicious brutal acts to physically eliminate me,” Raghurama Krishnam Raju said in his letter.

He further said that “As a mark of my strong conviction towards serving for the public good, I hereby tender my resignation for the primary active membership of YSRC Party and expect you to accept the same with a prompt reply or response at your earliest convenience.”

He concluded the letter saying that “As the time has come for all of us to face the public probity and mandate it will free both of us from this unsavory association once for all.”