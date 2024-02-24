Top Lensman locked for RC16

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan will soon work with Uppena fame Buchi Babu and the film is said to be a sports drama based in Uttarandhra region. The film is planned on a massive budget and some of the expensive technicians are in talks for the project. Oscar winning composer AR Rahman signed the film and the team now locked top lensman Rathnavelu for the film. Rathnavelu was the cinematographer for Ram Charan’s super hit film Rangasthalam. Rathnavelu also worked for several super hits of Sukumar who is also co-producing RC16.

Janhvi Kapoor plays the leading lady and Ram Charan will soon take up the look test and he will transform himself for the role. The shoot is expected to start in May or June this year. Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are the producers. The film will head for a pan-Indian release next year. Ram Charan is currently shooting for Game Changer directed by Shankar and this political drama releases this year.