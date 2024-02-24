Operation Valentine: An Acid Test for Varun Tej

Mega Prince Varun Tej has been picking up unique scripts but all his recent outings ended up as massive disasters. His theatrical market came down badly and the actor needs to bounce back at any cost to survive. He pinned all his hopes on Operation Valentine and the trailer looks promising. Varun Tej is engaged in the film’s promotions and he is taking the film to all the languages. Operation Valentine should impress the audience and rake handsome money and the film is a very crucial one for Varun Tej.

His next film Matka is kept on hold currently and the film’s shoot may resume if Operation Valentine ends up as a hit. The actor too is in plans bounce back and sign more films. The biggest problem is that Varun Tej has been demanding double digit remuneration despite of delivering too many flops. Operation Valentine is made on a big-budget and is produced by Sony Pictures. Shakti Pratap Singh is the director and Manushi Chillar is the heroine. Varun Tej plays an Air Force pilot and the film is based on the deadly Pulwama attacks on India. The film is slated for March 1st release in Telugu and Hindi languages.