Pic Talk: Samantha sizzles in a Brown Bikini

Top actress Samantha is on a recovery mode and she is traveling along with her friends. The actress is currently holidaying in Malaysia and she posted a bunch of pictures. Samantha surprised everyone in a two-piece bikini and she looked hot, sexy. Samantha clicks hinted that she is staying close to nature across some beautiful locations. The actress has been spotted meditating and spending some quality time across a nature friendly resort in Malaysia. Samantha is yet to announce her next project and she is waiting for the release of Varun Dhawan’s Citadel. The actress is expected to return back to work this year.