Raj Tarun’s Bhale Unnade Trailer: Laughter Madness

Raj Tarun pins high hopes on his next release Bhale Unnade directed by J Sivasai Vardhan and produced by NV Kiran Kumar on Ravikiran Arts. This coming-of-age hilarious entertainer has the backing of director Maruthi who is presenting it.

As the release date approaches, the film’s theatrical trailer has been unveiled. While the teaser introduced the lead characters and hinted at the plot, the trailer offers a deeper look into the movie. It explores the story of a young couple with contrasting personalities: the guy is reserved and aloof with women, while the girl is full of romance.

Raj Tarun played a role that he didn’t attempt earlier and has come up with a neat performance. Manisha Kandkur has got a role with scope and she was cool. The presence of Hyper Adhi and comedy batch promise laughter madness.

Nagesh Banella’s cinematography shines with bright visuals, while Shekar Chandra’s BGM enhances the film’s humour proportion. The production values are good in standard.

The trailer augmented prospects for the movie set for release on September 6.