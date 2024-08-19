x
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan's Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda's New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel's latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Transforming AP into a haven for investments, job destination, says Lokesh

Transforming AP into a haven for investments, job destination, says Lokesh

Nara Lokesh, the Minister for Education, Information Technology (IT), and Electronics, who promised during the recent elections to create 2 million jobs for the youth, is actively working towards fulfilling this commitment.

As part of the exercise, the IT and Electronics Minister had a prolonged meeting with the representatives of Foxconn. The Minister gave a warm reception to the Foxconn representatives by personally welcoming them at his residence in Undavalli.

During the meeting Lokesh explained in detail to them about the available resources in the State for setting up their units and also the steps taken during the period from 2014 to 2019 to attract investments to the State besides the IT companies that have set up their units in the State. Lokesh had informed them, in detail, as to how the Kia Motors company was invited to the State during the period which he termed as a case study.

Lokesh informed them that a novel electronic policy will soon be formulated. Maintaining that with the initiative taken by Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, several companies, including Foxconn, had set up their units in the State during 2014 to 2019 period, he reminded them that 14,000 jobs were provided for women.

“Since you are planning to expand your activities across India, I want you to establish, not just one more unit, but a mega manufacturing city in the State. We will extend all cooperation for this,” the IT and Electronics Minister told the delegation and said that the target of the State Government is to provide 20 lakh jobs to the youth. He expressed confidence that Foxconn will play a major role in this considering their track record earlier.

The Indian representative of Foxconn, V Lee, praised the initiative being taken by Chandrababu Naidu in attracting investments to the State. Regretting that the company had faced certain difficulties in the State in the past five years, he said that the company had a very warm relationship with Andhra Pradesh.

The Foxconn representatives, in principle, agreed to invest in the State and provide large scale employment to the youth. Lokesh asked them to begin their exercise at the earliest possible.

Besides V Lee the Indian representative of Foxconn, the Director of Foxconn Chairman’s office Senthil Kumar, Deputy Director Bharat Dandi, Manager Vector Chen, the associate manager Hannah Wang, IT and Electronics Principal Secretary Saurabh Gaur and others participated in the meeting.

