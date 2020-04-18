Rajamouli about RRR work progress during lockdown

The entire country is under lockdown and the film shoots came to a halt. It is unclear about when things resume and return back to normal. During a candid interview, SS Rajamouli kept an end to all the speculations that are going on about RRR. He said that the entire work of the film came to a halt except the VFX work. He said that all the unit is enjoying their holidays and they would return back after the lockdown gets lifted.

“Couple of VFX studios are delivering the content. All those who could work from home are working. My VFX supervisor stays in Chennai, me and Senthil stay in Hyderabad. We are connecting through skype to check the quality. We are posting our comments after which an associate is getting the corrections done. We are working for three days in a week and the work is quite hectic as we need to connect through skype” said Rajamouli. The next schedule of the film starts after things get back to normal.

A major schedule on NTR, Ram Charan is planned in Gandipet soon. RRR releases next year.