YSRCP pushing daily wage workers to edge of starvation?

Contagion fears among the public have led to loss of livelihoods for lakhs of daily wagers, domestic helps, unorganised and agricultural workers in AP. They are the verge of starvation and total deprivation now. Amid this, TDP MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary slammed the Jaganmohan Reddy government for ‘not taking effective measures’ to save the workers in the unorganised sectors especially construction workers from the threat of starvation. The Central government had asked the state government to use Rs. 32,000 Cr from the construction workers fund for rescuing workers in construction and agriculture sectors but AP has not taken any steps in that direction so far.

Mr. Butchaiah said that lakhs of daily wage workers in different activities were now on the roads without food and shelter while the YSRCP leaders were only using their power to promote their political and financial interests unabashedly. There is Rs. 52,000 Cr construction workers fund but not a single rupee of it is spent for poor people in this hour of deprivation. Unfortunately, the poor families are forced to totally depend on donors.

Mr. Butchaiah Chowdary accused the government of worsening the virus infections in the state while most other parts of the country were slowly recovering by making strong containment efforts. Till yesterday, the government claimed there were no big increase in cases but now the situation has changed for worse.