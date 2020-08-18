Rajamouli, Keeravani hail plasma donors

After megastar Chiranjeevi, Baahubali fame director Rajamouli on Tuesday underscored the importance of plasma donation and appealed to the people to come forward to donate plasma.

Taking part in a programme felicitated plasma donors at Cyberabad police commissionerate organized by Cyberabad police commissioner, Rajamouli said, “the objective of the campaign is to encourage people to come forward to donate plasma to be used for the treatment of Covid_19. Plasma is the only solution till the vaccine is made available.”

Rajamouli and his family members were tested positive for coronavirus and were in home isolstion.

Rajamouli hailed the plasma donors as role models and appreciated them for their act of humanity and showing kindness, against the stigma and all the myths surrounding covid 19 and donating plasma.

“The antibodies of recovered patients could help fight infection in those still suffering from it and the only source of these antibodies is the blood plasma of coronavirus survivors,” he stated

As part of the programme, Keeravani’s song on plasma donation was released.. Speaking on the occasion, Keeravani termed plasma donation as a ‘Sanjeevani’ in the pandemic and urged people to know the importance of plasma donation and they should come forward to donate.

Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said, it is a proud moment to felicitate the ‘Plasma Yodhas (donors) who saved the lives of patients and also thanked their family members for support and encouragement. “I request more recovered persons to come forward to donate their plasma,” Sajjanar said.

