Rajamouli returns back to work

The coronavirus break left several celebrities in their homes. The shooting schedules are badly disrupted. The country’s top director SS Rajamouli is worried as all the planned schedules are now moved. After almost two and a half months, Rajamouli is now back to work. He is spending a busy time at his office planning the schedules of RRR. A Pune set would be erected and the work will start soon. In this while, Rajamouli is in plans to complete a small schedule of talkie part in Hyderabad in a set that is already erected.

The changes are currently done to the set. A clarity on the schedules is expected in a week and in this while Rajamouli is in touch with all the departments. The Telangana government too is yet to grant permissions for the film shoots. Rajamouli is in plans to arrange everything by the time the permissions are granted. NTR and Ram Charan already gave their nod to join the sets as the guidelines would be strictly implemented and followed on the sets of Rajamouli’s film.

Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are yet to join the sets. A schedule of Ajay Devgn’s part is pending. Rajamouli is back to work and he started working round the clock for RRR.