Priyamani As Comrade Bharathakka In Virataparvam

Rana and Sai Pallavi starrer Virataparvam is almost wrapped up except for a small schedule. The film is directed by Venu Udugula of Needi Naadi Oke Katha fame. Yesteryear actress Priyamani plays an important role in the film and her first look is released as her birthday presentation.

Priyamani essays the role of Comrade Bharathakka. It’s equally important to that of lead roles in the film. In the first look poster, Priyamani is seen in naxalite avatar wearing uniform of a comrade and carrying gun.

Curiously, the poster shows the serene nature of Priyamani. She is in ecstasy as she got the time to enjoy the beauty of forest which is her home now.

Virataparvam is nearing completion. Except for tiny last schedule, entire shoot is wrapped up.