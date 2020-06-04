Pawan Kalyan and Krish in rethinking mode

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan will complete the shoot of Vakeel Saab at the earliest after the shooting permissions are granted. The shoot will not involve a number of crew members and Pawan Kalyan will complete his part in just 15 days. What’s worrying the actor is his next project. He will work with Krish for a periodic film. The film will have to be made on lavish standards and the number of crew members working on the sets on a regular basis would be huge. It would not be possible to shoot the film as per the guidelines issued by the government. The film also has a huge dose of action which should be shot on a grand scale.

Pawan Kalyan asked Krish to can the scenes that need less number of crew members initially. Some of these scenes cannot be shot as they need special sets that are yet to be constructed. As per the update, we hear, Pawan Kalyan is also in plans to delay Krish’s project for a while and start Harish Shankar’s project if the script work is done. The talks are currently on and Pawan would take the final decision this month. He is expected to complete shooting for Vakeel Saab by July and will move on to his next project.