Veteran producers trio uniting to produce web content

With the huge rise in the viewership for digital platforms like Amazon and Netflix, several Tollywood producers are keen on producing web series. Prominent producers Suresh Babu, Shyam Prasad Reddy and Gemini Kiran are now gearing up to produce web series and web-based films. They are currently listening to scripts and are finalizing them. The trio is also in plans to produce concept-based films.

They will be made on strict budgets. While some of them will release exclusively on digital platforms, some of the projects will also have a theatrical release depending upon the content and the way they are shaped. A series of projects are planned by Kiran, Shyam Prasad Reddy and Suresh Babu. They have approached several directors to ink deals and the talks are going on.