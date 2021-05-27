Rajamouli’s father’s sensational comments on Puri Jagannadh

Top director SS Rajamouli’s father V Vijayendra Prasad has been one of the most successful writers of Indian cinema. Vijayendra Prasad is currently penning scripts for several movies in Telugu, Hindi and other Indian languages. During one of his recent interviews, he was asked about his favorite director apart from SS Rajamouli. Without a second thought, Vijayendra Prasad answered saying Puri Jagannadh. Without stopping here, Vijayendra Prasad unlocked his phone and showed the wallpaper of Puri Jagannadh.

“I am jealous of Puri Jagannadh always. That is the reason I kept the wallpaper of my enemy in my mobile” told Vijayendra Prasad in Ali’s talkshow. The complete episode is yet to be aired and the promo video is now going viral all over.