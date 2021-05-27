‘Plaster of paris’ bandage to Raju feet at Delhi AIIMS

Detailed medical tests were conducted on rebel MP Raghurama Raju at the Delhi AIIMS. The reports were released today by the doctors. They said there was severe cell damage in the feet of the MP. Since the condition of Mr. Raju was not normal, the AIIMS doctors gave plaster of paris (POP) bandage to Raju’s feet.

The doctors have also suggested the MP not to move out and walk for at least two weeks. He should take complete rest considering the heavy cell damage. The AIIMS conducted CT Scan, MRI and various other tests. The doctors have advised the MP not to walk under any circumstances.

The AIIMS report went totally contrary to what the medical board of the Guntur General Hospital (GGH) had submitted on the MP’s condition.

The GGH doctors simply said there was general edema and red colour on the feet of Raju. This was but natural in advanced age. The GGH report said the MP was fit to walk and to carry out his normal duties.

Though the MP was complaining of severe pains in the feet and the legs, he was made to walk to the court and to the jail by the police authorities.