Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe Release Date is here

Superstar Rajinikanth is on a break after he got hospitalized recently. The actor was shooting for his next film Annaatthe and the shoot was put on hold from the last week of December. Shiva is the director of this rural entertainer and the shoot of the film resumes soon. Though the makers initially wanted to release the film for summer, the release is pushed considering the health condition of Rajinikanth. The makers today announced that Annaatthe will hit the screens on November 4th on the occasion of Diwali.

Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Prakash Raj, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing other crucial roles in Annaatthe. Sun Pictures are the producers and Imman is the music director. Rajinikanth will be seen in a role with dual shades in Annaatthe.