Naidu-Ramesh are villains: Vijayasai after SC poll order

All Opposition parties including the BJP and the Jana Sena are terming it as a defeat of the YCP unlawful activities after the Supreme Court gave a green signal for the panchayat elections. Even a pro-YCP BJP MP like GVL Narasimha Rao has raised his voice against the Jagan regime following the latest order in favour of the State Election Commission. The epic battle finally came to a close with victory smiling at SEC Ramesh Kumar.

However, YCP firebrand Vijaya Sai Reddy gave his response in his own unmatchable style. He asserted that with the latest Supreme Court order, the YCP has successfully won the hearts of the people. The entire State has seen how the Jagan Reddy Government made all out efforts for the health safety of the people.

Vijayasai asserted that their party has proved yet again that the people’s health was the top most priority for their Government. This was indisputable. Whereas, SEC Ramesh Kumar and former CM Chandrababu Naidu would go down as villains in the eyes of the public.

Undoubtedly, the legal fight between the Jagan regime and the SEC created sensation all over the country. Now, Vijayasai was giving a new interpretation and indicating clearly that the game was not over yet.