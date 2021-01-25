Ravi Teja’s Krack digital screening pushed

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja’s recent offering Krack released for Sankranthi and is named as the winner of the season. The film continued to dominate the box-office and is having a great run at the ticket windows across the Telugu states. Telugu digital platform Aha acquired the digital streaming rights of Krack for a record price and inked a deal to stream the film from January 29th on Aha. The official announcement too was made recently.

As per the update, the digital streaming of Krack is postponed by a week for now and will stream from February 5th. Allu Aravind took the call after considering the performance of Krack at the box-office. Some of the distributors too went in touch with Allu Aravind after which decided to push the streaming of Krack. This action entertainer is directed by Gopichand Malineni. Ravi Teja’s performance as a ruthless is winning the hearts of the audience and Shruti Haasan played the heroine’s role.