Official: Sai Dharam Tej’s next film title announced

Sai Dharam Tej is shooting for his next film which is a political drama and delivers a social message. Deva Katta is the director and the shoot of the film is currently in the final stages. As speculated, the film is titled Republic and the makers announced this through a motion poster. Republic discusses about the democracy and the legal system in the country. A powerful dialogue from Sai Dharam Tej is out along with the motion poster of the film. Aishwarya Rajesh is the leading lady and Ramya Krishna, Jagapathi Babu will be seen essaying other crucial roles.

Republic is set in the backdrop of Kolleru in West Godavari district. Manisharma is the music director and JB Entertainments are the producers. Zee Studios acquired the rights of Republic for a fancy price and the film is aimed for April release this year.