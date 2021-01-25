Ramesh Kumar seeks Central staff for AP local polls

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar has written a letter to the Union Home Secretary in the wake of the latest Supreme Court order. Mr. Ramesh Kumar has sought the deployment of the Central Government staff and officers to facilitate the peaceful conduct of the elections.

The SEC told the Union Home Secretary that the employees’ associations were clearly saying that they would take part in the election duty. To this effect, the employees’ leaders have made public comments which were reported in the media. The associations’ leaders were giving the Coronavirus vaccination as the main excuse for their unwillingness to cooperate with the SEC. They have even issued threats to the SEC in this respect.

Considering all these things, Ramesh Kumar has requested for the Central staff. There were previous instances in the past when the Central staff was deployed in some States when there was a threat to law and order during elections.

Already, the AP SEC has got security being given by the Central forces after there was a threat perception from the ruling YCP leaders and their henchmen. The Opposition parties are also demanding the deployment of the Central forces in order to ensure a free and fair election.