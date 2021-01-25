Big breaking: Supreme Court green signal for local body elections

In what could be seen as a big jolt to YSRCP government of Andhra Pradesh, Supreme Court today gave a green signal to local body elections. It has struck off the petitions filed by government of Andhra Pradesh as well as employee unions to halt the local elections details as below.

Government of Andhra Pradesh and state election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh are at loggerheads since almost 1 year regarding the conduction of a local body elections. Recently High Court of Andhra Pradesh supported State election Commissioner after which he issued notification for local body elections. However government of Andhra Pradesh as well as employee unions decided to go to the apex court to halt the local body elections. The honourable Supreme Court today reportedly lambasted employee unions and questioned why employee unions are interfering with the process of local body elections. At the same time , the honourable Supreme Court opined that elections are also part of the constitutional process and so cannot be halted.

Now we have to wait and see whether the government of Andhra Pradesh and employee union will support state election commissioner in conducting elections or they will continue to defy the verdict of honourable Supreme Court.