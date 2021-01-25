SS Rajamouli, the country’s top director is busy carving out his magnum opus RRR that unites two Tollywood superstars NTR and Ram Charan essaying the roles of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju. The makers made it clear that the film will release on October 13th this year marking the occasion of Dasara. A brand new poster featuring NTR and Ram Charan together is unveiled along with the release date of th film. The entire country is waiting for the release of the film and the big update is finally out. Rajamouli is currently shooting the climax portions of RRR and most of the film’s shoot will be completed with this.

The pending portions of RRR will be completed in the next couple of months. The post-production work of RRR too is happening at a fast pace. Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani will be seen in other important roles in this high voltage action entertainer that is set before independence. DVV Entertainment is producing this big-budget film.