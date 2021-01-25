Naga Chaitanya all set for Bollywood debut?

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya has been consistent in the recent years and is considered for several interesting projects. The latest speculation that is all over Telugu Filmnagar says that Naga Chaitanya has been approached to play a small but crucial role in Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Tamil critically acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi was the first consideration for the role but he walked out of the project because of his packed schedules.

The makers have now approached Chaitanya and the actor gave his immediate nod. Naga Chaitanya will shoot for his role next month. Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of the American film Forrest Gump and is directed by Advait Chandan. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor are the lead actors in Laal Singh Chaddha that will release this year. Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom 18 Studios are the producers.