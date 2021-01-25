Two big Tollywood projects start rolling today

Tollywood is back on to track after a long coronavirus pandemic break and the shoots of Telugu films are happening at a fast pace. The Sankranthi releases raked decent revenues which is a great sign for Telugu cinema. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is done with the shoot of Vakeel Saab and he completed a quick schedule of Krish’s film recently. The actor joined the sets of Ayyappanum Koshiyum today and the shoot of the film will take place in Hyderabad’s Aluminium Factory for the next couple of weeks. Saagar Chandra is the director and Rana Daggubati is the other lead actor.

Superstar Mahesh Babu has been idle for a year and he started the shoot of his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata from today. The shoot of the film is happening in Dubai and will continue for 25 days. Parasuram is the director and Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady. The movie is aimed for Dasara 2021 release. The rest of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will happen in Hyderabad after the Dubai schedule gets wrapped up.