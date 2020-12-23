Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe shoot suspended

Superstar Rajinikanth and the team of Annaatthe have been shooting for the film in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. The entire mivie unit has been in a quarantine bubble and are shooting for the film following all the essential guidelines. During a routine testing, it has been identified that eight crew members are tested positive for coronavirus and the shoot of the film came to a halt. Rapid tests are conducted for Rajinikanth and the other actors. They are tested negative for coronavirus but they are expected to stay in home isolation for two weeks. Shiva is the director of Annaatthe and Sun Pictures are the producers.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.