High Court orders Jagan Govt to follow SEC decision

The Jaganmohan Reddy Government has received one more blow from the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. The court gave its order after hearing both sides on holding the local polls. The High Court said that the decision of State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar would be final. The Government would have to follow his decision and cooperate with him in holding the elections.

The court took the SEC lawyer’s argument into consideration that the Election Commission would change its poll schedule as and when there would be guidelines from the Central Government on the Coronavirus vaccination. As such, the court told the AP Government to start cooperating with the SEC on the poll schedule.

The court had also ordered the Jagan regime to send three senior officers to meet with the SEC for following his instructions on the local polls. The three officers may also brief the SEC about the emerging situation on the vaccination and the virus infections. But, the SEC would take the final decision on conducting the polls. As per the SEC decision, the Government should start taking required measures to implement that decision.