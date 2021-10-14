Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe Telugu deal sealed

Superstar Rajinikanth has been facing a tough time across the Telugu states. His theatrical market reached rock bottom after his recent films performed poorly at the ticket windows. His latest film Annaatthe has been announced for Diwali release and is directed by Shiva. The film’s theatrical rights for the Telugu states are acquired by top distributors Asian Cinemas for a decent price of Rs 12 crores. Suresh Babu will distribute the film in Andhra Pradesh while Asian Cinemas will release Annaatthe in Nizam region.

The teaser of Annaatthe will be out today and the film features Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and Annaatthe releases on November 4th across the globe.