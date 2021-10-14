Will Bandi Sanjay’s comment on MAA affect Jana Sena-BJP relations?

Will BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay’s uncalled for jubilation over Prakash Raj’s defeat in MAA’s election be a big turning point in the BJP-Jana Sena relations? Will this signal a change in the attitude of the Jana Sena towards the BJP in Andhra Pradesh? Sources in the know say ‘yes’.

It is no secret that the BJP-RSS-VHP combine was dead opposed to Prakash Raj for his anti-Hindu and anti-Modi comments. It tried all it could to ensure his defeat in the MAA elections. BJP sympathisers like CVL Narasimha Rao, Kota Srinivasa Rao and Karate Kalyani have called Prakash Raj names and said he should be defeated at all costs. The RSS and the BJP leaders also pulled the strings and ensured Prakash Raj’s defeat. Even Prakash Raj acknowledged the role played by the Hindutva forces in his defeat.

However, Prakash Raj is the candidate of the Mega family. While Chiru has a soft corner for the BJP, Nagababu is pronouncedly pro-Hindu. More importantly, Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena has an alliance with the BJP in AP. The BJP opposed Prakash Raj despite Pawan Kalyan backing him. While there is a political alliance in Andhra Pradesh, in Telangana, the BJP did not only not honour the alliance and openly attacked Prakash Raj, but also called all those supporting him as traitors. After the Mega family backed alliance was defeated fair and square, the BJP rejoiced and Sanjay had even tweeted his happiness.

Now will these comments have their effect on the BJP-Jana Sena relations in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh? Will Jana Sena decide against continuing with the alliance with the BJP? Will this immediately affect the Badvel bypoll, where Jana Sena has promised to campaign for the BJP candidate? Sources say that all will not be well between the two parties especially after Sanjay called all those supporting Prakash Raj as traitors.