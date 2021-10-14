Nani’s Dasara Announcement Coming

Telugu360 was the first to reveal that Nani will next be seen in a Telangana-based love story and the film is titled Dasara. Sukumar’s protege Srikanth will make his directorial debut with this rustic love story and the official announcement along with the title poster will be out tomorrow. The female lead and other actors are currently finalized. The shoot of Dasara commences early next year. Sudhakar Cherukuri will produce Dasara on SLV Cinemas banner. Nani is done with the shoot of Shyam Singha Roy and he is currently shooting for Ante Sundaraniki in the direction of Vivek Sagar.

