Rajini’s Darbar crushed between Telugu Biggies

Rajinikanth’s Darbar released on January 9th and it opened to decent footfalls across the Telugu states. Though the response has not been completely encouraging, the film managed to get a decent number of screens for the first three days. With Sarileru Neekevvaru receiving positive response and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo releasing today, there has been huge scarcity for screens during the holiday season.

Darbar projection has been interrupted today across the Telugu states across B, C centres to accommodate the shows for the Telugu biggies. The situation will continue for the entire next week and Darbar will face a tough time at the Telugu box-office. Kalyanram’s Entha Manchivaadavuraa is releasing on Wednesday and this would turn more tough for Darbar. AR Murugadoss is the director of the film and the Telugu theatrical rights are valued at Rs 15 crores.