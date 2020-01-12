Exclusive: NTR lines up Trivikram and Koratala

With Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo receiving huge positive repsonse from all the corners, it is almost official that Trivikram will direct Tarak in his next. Trivikram already narrated a script to Tarak last month and got his nod. With Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s result out, an official announcement would be made soon. Tarak is also in talks with Koratala Siva for an interesting project and the film too is lined up. Tarak will take the project once he completes his work for Trivikram’s film.

As of now, NTR is busy with the shoot of RRR in the direction of Rajamouli. Ram Charan is the other lead actor and the top actors will complete their shooting part by March. Tarak will start shooting for Trivikram’s film from May this year. Haarika and Hassine Creations will bankroll this prestigious project.