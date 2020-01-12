Jagan-KCR meeting confirmed at noon tomorrow!

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will meet his Telangana counterpart K Chandraskhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday.

The meeting is expected to take place at 2 pm.

Jagan arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday and staying at his Lotus Pond residence in Banjara Hills.

After becoming Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in May 2019, Jagan visited his Lotus Pond residence very rarely.

Even when he visited his house on few occasions, he stayed only for few hours and left for Vijayawada.

But this time, Jagan is spending three days in Lotus Pond residence after a long time.

After the meeting with KCR, Jagan is expected to go to Vijayawada on Tuesday and celebrate Sankranthi.

Besides bifurcation issues, both Jagan and KCR are expected to discuss on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register, National Register of Citizens planned by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

The CMs are expected to take a stand on whether to support or oppose CAA, NPR, NRC.

They are also expected to discuss river water sharing, especially diversion of Godavari water to Krishna Basin and other contentious issues between the Telugu States.