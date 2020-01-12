US box office : Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo beats Sarileru Neekevvaru

Allu Arjun’s family entertainer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has taken a fantastic start at worldwide box office. The Trivikram Srinivas directional has outperformed Mahesh Babu’s latest film Sarileru Neekevvaru and also entered the top ten biggest openers of Tollywood in USA.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has notched up $ 800K on its premieres day and surpassed Sarileru Neekevvaru premieres ( $ 764K) with limited number of locations and just $ 14 ticket price. This is the career best opening for Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas in overseas. Trivikram’s previous film Aravinda Sametha collected $ 798K from its premieres.

The impressive songs and teasers have resulted in strong buzz and Trivikram’s craze among overseas audience made sure that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo embark on a solid start in USA. With unanimous positive talk and reviews pouring in, the film is likely to have a dream run at box office. Allu Arjun’s all round performance and Trivikram’s signature narration are the biggest strengths of the film.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has Pooja Hegde, Tabu and others in significant roles. Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna produced the film.