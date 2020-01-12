NTR lauds Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Trivikram starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released across the globe today and it is winning the hearts of the audience. The response has been unanimous and the film opened to packed house all over. Young Tiger NTR who shares a close bonding with Trivikram Srinivas watched the film and appreciated the team of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It is known that he calls Trivikram as Swamy. In his tweet, he mentioned Allu Arjun calling ‘Bava’.

“An effortless and terrific performance from @alluarjun and brilliant writing from Trivikram Srinivas garu make #AlaVaikuntapurramuloo a great watch. Congrats Bava and Swamy. Kudos to Murali Sharma for supporting them with a great performance. Outstanding work by @MusicThaman is a major asset for the film. Special mention for PS Vinod ‘s cinematography. Congratulations to the entire team and @haarikahassine for a job well done” posted NTR. There are speculations that NTR and Trivikram are teaming up for a project soon.