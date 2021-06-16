Raju Gari Gadhi 4 on Cards

Talented host Omkhar turned director with Raju Gari Gadhi and the film ended up as a super hit. This horror-comedy impressed the Tollywood audience and Omkhar immediately directed the sequel. Stars like Nagarjuna and Samantha came on to the board but the film ended up as a dud. He even directed Raju Gari Gadhi 3 and the film lost trace. Omkhar was focused on launching his brother Ashwin in Telugu cinema with the film. Omkhar earned big through tv shows and he is betting big on films.

He is now in plans to direct and producer Raju Gari Gadhi 4 very soon. His brother Ashwin Babu will play the lead role in this horror-comedy. The trend of horror comedies came to an end long ago in Telugu cinema and Raju Gari Gadhi was the last super hit of the genre. All the recent horror comedies failed to impress the audience. But Omkhar is keen to continue the franchise. An official announcement about Raju Gari Gadhi 4 will be made very soon.