Sukumar takes responsibility of his Protege

Sukumar is known to introduce his associates and some of them turned successful. Sukumar personally takes care of the script and he will make the changes to the final copy on the editing table. Sukumar was the one who personally monitored Uppena and the film marked the debut of his protege Buchi Babu. The film ended up as a super hit and Buchi Babu even impressed NTR with a script soon after the release of Uppena. But the project will not happen anytime soon as NTR is occupied with back-to-back films. Buchi Babu is left confused and he approached Sukumar about his next.

Sukumar is said to have arranged a meeting between Allu Arjun and Buchi Babu recently. Allu Arjun too has to complete both the installments of Pushpa and he has Icon getting ready. Sukumar and Bunny are keen to set one more hero for Buchi Babu instead of making him wait for a long time. Sukumar took responsibility for the second film of Buchi Babu. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the film will be announced soon once the lead actor gets finalized.