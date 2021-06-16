Zombie Reddy turning Hanu-Man?

Prasanth Varma made his mark in Tollywood with his films Awe, Kalki and Zombie Reddy. All the three films are different from each other and he is now getting ready for a superhero film that is titled Hanu-Man. An official announcement was made recently but the lead actors and technicians are yet to be announced. Prasanth Varma announced that Hanu-Man will be the first superhero film from Tollywood. As per the update, Teja Sajja who played the lead role in Zombie Reddy will play the lead role in Hanu-Man.

Prasanth Varma believes that Teja can do justice for the role and locked him. The film is said to be a science fiction and will be high on VFX work. The makers are keen to release the film in multiple languages. The film is currently in the final stages of pre-production and the shoot commences very soon. An official announcement about the actors and the technicians will be made very soon.