Rakul Preet hosts a grand bash in Thailand

Punjabi girl Rakul Preet Singh has done enough films in Telugu and she shifted her base to Bollywood. The actress is dating Bollywood actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani from a long time and they made their relationship official sometime ago. The duo is now all set to get married on February 21st in Goa in the presence of their family members and close friends. Before that, Rakul Preet and Jackky hosted a grand bash for their close friends in Thailand.

The pictures from the bash in Thailand are viral now. Manchu Lakshmi and Pragya Jaiswal are very close to Rakul Preet and the duo is present for the bash on a yacht. Rakul Preet is last seen in Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan that released last month. Rakul Preet is yet to sign any South Indian film for now. Jackky Bhagnani is producing a bunch of big-budget films in Bollywood.