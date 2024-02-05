x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
View all stories
Home > Movie News

2024 Summer: All hopes on Prabhas

Published on February 5, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Mythri Naveen Celebrates Historic Moment
image
Vishwak Sen’s Mechanic Rocky Movie Review
image
AR Rahman wins one more International Award
image
Adani Group Under Fire: US Indictment, Kenya Project Cancellation, and ₹2 Lakh Crore Market Value Loss
image
Amaran Team gets a Legal Notice

2024 Summer: All hopes on Prabhas

Sankranthi 2024 season has come to an end and there are a number of releases in February and March. The next crucial season is summer and several biggies that are announced for summer are now pushed. NTR’s Devara is pushed and the new release date will be announced soon. Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 was initially planned for summer release but it is pushed further. Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is the only biggie that will release in summer apart from several medium budget flicks. There is no other biggie in the summer race.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Family Star is the only announced film in summer this year. Ram’s Double iSmart which was in March race was planned for summer release but it is now pushed further. Tillu Square and Gangs of Godavari are the crazy releases in summer and they are carrying good expectations. Tillu Square is announced for March 28th release. The release chart of April and May are expected to be announced soon. Kalki 2898 AD will release on May 9th and Prabhas has high hopes on the film. He will have a golden opportunity with no biggies around.

Next Teja Sajja surpasses South Stars Previous Rakul Preet hosts a grand bash in Thailand
else

TRENDING

image
Mythri Naveen Celebrates Historic Moment
image
AR Rahman wins one more International Award
image
Amaran Team gets a Legal Notice

Latest

image
Mythri Naveen Celebrates Historic Moment
image
Vishwak Sen’s Mechanic Rocky Movie Review
image
AR Rahman wins one more International Award
image
Adani Group Under Fire: US Indictment, Kenya Project Cancellation, and ₹2 Lakh Crore Market Value Loss
image
Amaran Team gets a Legal Notice

Most Read

image
Adani Group Under Fire: US Indictment, Kenya Project Cancellation, and ₹2 Lakh Crore Market Value Loss
image
Actor Posani Krishna Murali Exits Political Discussions
image
Hyderabad’s Illegal Construction Crisis: Builders Under Fire

Related Articles

Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby Regina Cassandra Stylish Look Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit Priyanka Chopra For Citadel Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual DarkChocolate for Health Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky