2024 Summer: All hopes on Prabhas

Sankranthi 2024 season has come to an end and there are a number of releases in February and March. The next crucial season is summer and several biggies that are announced for summer are now pushed. NTR’s Devara is pushed and the new release date will be announced soon. Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 was initially planned for summer release but it is pushed further. Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is the only biggie that will release in summer apart from several medium budget flicks. There is no other biggie in the summer race.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Family Star is the only announced film in summer this year. Ram’s Double iSmart which was in March race was planned for summer release but it is now pushed further. Tillu Square and Gangs of Godavari are the crazy releases in summer and they are carrying good expectations. Tillu Square is announced for March 28th release. The release chart of April and May are expected to be announced soon. Kalki 2898 AD will release on May 9th and Prabhas has high hopes on the film. He will have a golden opportunity with no biggies around.