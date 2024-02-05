Teja Sajja surpasses South Stars

Teja Sajja spent more than two years on Hanuman and the film has been declared as an all-time blockbuster. The actor is not in a hurry and he will feature in the sequel of Hanuman that will roll soon. The team is currently in USA promoting Hanuman. Teja Sajja surpassed several top South Indian actors and he emerged as the most searched South Indian celebrity on Wikipedia for the month of January this year. This is surely a great achievement for a young actor like Teja Sajja.

While Teja Sajja is on the top of the list, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Vijay and Kamal Haasan are in the top five. Nani, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mammootty, Dhanush and Chiranjeevi made it to the top ten. Hanuman is still doing decent business across the Telugu states while the other Sankranthi releases ended their run.