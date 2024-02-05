x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Teja Sajja surpasses South Stars

Published on February 5, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Mythri Naveen Celebrates Historic Moment
image
Vishwak Sen’s Mechanic Rocky Movie Review
image
AR Rahman wins one more International Award
image
Adani Group Under Fire: US Indictment, Kenya Project Cancellation, and ₹2 Lakh Crore Market Value Loss
image
Amaran Team gets a Legal Notice

Teja Sajja surpasses South Stars

Teja Sajja spent more than two years on Hanuman and the film has been declared as an all-time blockbuster. The actor is not in a hurry and he will feature in the sequel of Hanuman that will roll soon. The team is currently in USA promoting Hanuman. Teja Sajja surpassed several top South Indian actors and he emerged as the most searched South Indian celebrity on Wikipedia for the month of January this year. This is surely a great achievement for a young actor like Teja Sajja.

While Teja Sajja is on the top of the list, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Vijay and Kamal Haasan are in the top five. Nani, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mammootty, Dhanush and Chiranjeevi made it to the top ten. Hanuman is still doing decent business across the Telugu states while the other Sankranthi releases ended their run.

Next Hanuman 24 days Worldwide Collections – Nears 280cr mark Previous 2024 Summer: All hopes on Prabhas
else

TRENDING

image
Mythri Naveen Celebrates Historic Moment
image
AR Rahman wins one more International Award
image
Amaran Team gets a Legal Notice

Latest

image
Mythri Naveen Celebrates Historic Moment
image
Vishwak Sen’s Mechanic Rocky Movie Review
image
AR Rahman wins one more International Award
image
Adani Group Under Fire: US Indictment, Kenya Project Cancellation, and ₹2 Lakh Crore Market Value Loss
image
Amaran Team gets a Legal Notice

Most Read

image
Adani Group Under Fire: US Indictment, Kenya Project Cancellation, and ₹2 Lakh Crore Market Value Loss
image
Actor Posani Krishna Murali Exits Political Discussions
image
Hyderabad’s Illegal Construction Crisis: Builders Under Fire

Related Articles

Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby Regina Cassandra Stylish Look Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit Priyanka Chopra For Citadel Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual DarkChocolate for Health Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky