Hanuman 24 days Worldwide Collections – Nears 280cr mark

Hanuman continued its outstanding run in its 4th weekend as the film grossed 12cr taking 24 days worldwide gross total to 279 Cr. The total share of the film stands at 135 Cr. The film is the biggest Sankranti grosser ever beating Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (262 Cr). It is likely to run for 50 days in many centers as there are not many notable releases from here except for Eagle.

Below are area-wise shares