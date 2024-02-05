x
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
AP Governor highlights education, health reforms

Published on February 5, 2024 by

AP Governor highlights education, health reforms

AP Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer on Monday highlighted the reforms taken up in the fields of education, health and agriculture sectors in the state. Addressing the joint session of the Assembly and Council on the first day of the session, the Governor said that the reforms in the Education sector have put the state on the top of the rest of the states in the country.

Infrastructure was improved in the government schools and hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu programme, the Governor said. He also added that the children in the government schools are given uniforms, books and the tabs for quality education. The government had also tied up with Byju’s for content provision, he said.

The Governor also highlighted the development of the village health clinics and government general hospitals across the state. The hospital staff were recruited, and a family doctor system was introduced to take care of the health aspects of the people, he said.

He further said that 17 new medical colleges and teaching hospitals are being constructed to provide quality health care to the people. Five new colleges were added this year, while others would be added in the years to come, he said.

The Governor also said that Rythu Bharosa Kendras were established to provide quality services to the farmers. The crop insurance and other services are also being provided to the farmers at these kendras, he added.

Women empowerment is one of the priorities of the government, he said and added that 30 lakh houses are given in the name of women. The government had started 17,000 colonies to build these 30 lakh houses, he said.

The women’s welfare is also taken care of by the government through the Anganwadis where quality and nutritious food is served to pregnant women and lactating mothers. Even the students are served with the quality food in the schools and hostels, he said.

