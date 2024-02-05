Though Jagan offering tickets candidates not ready to contest polls, says Chandrababu

TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday said that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is not ‘Siddham’ (ready) for the upcoming Assembly elections but he has several doubts on going to polls.

Addressing a massive public meeting at Madugula in Anakapalle district as part of the ongoing ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ programme, Chandrababu Naidu said that though Jagan is offering party tickets to the leaders for the Assembly elections, the candidates are not ready to be in the race. Chandrababu is of the firm opinion that the power charges are revised nine times as Jagan has pressed the button.

In a sarcastic way, the TDP supremo asked Jagan as to why he has not pressed the button for the job calendar, imposing total prohibition and on the revocation of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). “I am sure that Jagan will certainly go home with the button to be pressed by the voters,” Chandrababu Naidu remarked.

Expressing deep concern that Visakhapatnam, which was once known as the financial capital of Andhra Pradesh, has now turned into the capital for crime, the former chief minister said that though Jagan wants to go to Visakhapatnam, the local people are not ready to welcome him. “In fact the locals are asking him not to come there at all,” he added.

Chandrababu Naidu expressed surprise as to why hundreds of crores of public money is being paid to the advisors and asked whether Jagan can spell out even a single advice given by them except swallowing hundreds of crores of public money. The former chief minister said that the TDP-Jana Sena combine has already won the polls in the public domain and expressed confidence that the alliance will certainly emerge victorious and form the government after the polls.

On watching the tremendous response to this public meeting the Tadepalle man will get nervous and in the coming days he will not even get sleep, Chandrababu remarked. He firmly believes that whichever party the youth supports will only win the polls and the upcoming elections will decide the future of the entire Telugu community.

Maintaining that he has seen several leaders in his political career but has never seen a psycho like Jagan, he said that the State will prosper only if Jagan is out of power. “Not the question of how many times you have pressed the button but you should reveal how much you have swallowed,” Chandrababu stated.

Regretting that North Andhra, which he said he likes very well, has turned into a centre for violence, turbulence and land encroachments, he said that Jagan has encroached even Rishi Konda. Recalling how he has developed Hyderabad city by welcoming several international companies, Chandrababu said Jagan, however, has been chasing out the companies that have already established their units in the State.

Chandrababu Naidu promised to implement much better welfare schemes than the YSRCP Government has implemented and mentioned about the Super-Six schemes in which youth will be provided 20 lakh jobs in five years and pension for women. “My wish is to implement the ‘poor to rich’ scheme and take the Telugu community to the top of the world.

“You all make a step forward and I will March 100 steps ahead to bring the State back into development,” Chandrababu Naidu told the gathering.