Politics

Guv speech is filled with half-truths, says TDP

Published on February 5, 2024 by

Guv speech is filled with half-truths, says TDP

The Governor’s address to the combined session of Legislature on Monday is filled with half-truths and jugglery, said the MLAs and MLCs of the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

With the strong feeling that the Governor’s address to the joint session of the Legislature is completely filled with half-truths, the TDP MLAs and MLCs staged a walk-out from the House. Later, they told media persons on the Assembly precincts that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, made another attempt to cheat the people before elections.

The TDP MLAs and MLCs said that they will certainly pinpoint the failures of the Jagan Reddy Government and bring the actual facts before the people during the thanksgiving speech. “The Jagan Government which has miserably failed on all fronts has not brought the facts before the public,” Gorantla Butchaiah Chiowadary, the TDP politburo member and MLC said.

The Governor’s address has far exceeded the Goebbels propaganda and the State Government has made every attempt to create a false impression among the people, the TDP MLAs and MLCs said. The State has been taken to the top position in the country in debts and the Government has not mentioned its failures in the Governor’s speech, they said.

Maintaining that the schemes being extended by the Centre are claimed to be that of the State, they said that the State has fallen to the bottom in education, health and other sectors. The TDP leaders are of the opinion that Jagan has no right to ask for votes in the upcoming polls as he has not fulfilled any promise made to the people. “Even the Governor was seen feeling so embarrassed while addressing the joint session as he is well aware of the ground reality and what he is reading out in his speech,” they observed.

For waiver of the cases pending against him, the Chief Minister has mortgaged the prestige of the State, the TDP MLAs and MLCs said and felt that the law and order has miserably failed in the State while the irrigation sector has totally collapsed. “It is really shameful that Jagan has exploited the Raj Bhavan for his political gains,” they said.

Making mockery of the ‘Siddham’ campaign undertaken by Jagan, the TDP leaders said that he is indirectly informing the people that he is getting ready to go home.

