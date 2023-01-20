Rakul Preet Singh opens up about working with Kamal Haasan

Rakul Preet Singh is currently busy promoting her film Chhatriwali, a direct OTT release of Zee5. She will be playing the role of a young chemist in this romantic comedy, who will be seen promoting sex education among the youth. As part of promotions, the actress revealed about her upcoming south projects Indian2 and Ayalaan.

Rakul Preet Singh says that Kamal Haasan is in the industry for more than 60 years out of 100 years of Indian cinema. He is an institution of Indian cinema, anyone stuck in the same field for these many decades needs so much of passion and dedication. That’s the reason Kamal sir and Amit ji have reached legendary status, Rakul added. She also talked about the South industry hits RRR, Kantara, Vikram and PS1 and the blame game of social media over Bollywood.

Kamal Haasan’s Indian2 is a sequel to 1996-Indian in Shankar’s direction. Kamal Haasan will be reprising the same role as Senapathi. Kajal Agarwal and Rakul Preet are the lead actresses.