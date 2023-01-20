Waltair Veerayya First Week Worldwide Collections – Nears 100 Cr mark

Waltair Veerayya First Week Worldwide Collections

Waltair Veerayya has an extraordinary first week as the film has collected a distributor share of 98.10 Cr. The film is all set to cross the 100 Cr mark today. Even after the festival the film is refusing to slow down as it has collected 5cr share in the Telugu States on its 7th day which is outstanding. Some of buyers are yet to breach the breakeven mark and are expected to enter into the profit zone by the end of second weekend or week.

Area First Weekend Collections Nizam 26.60 Cr (including GST) Ceeded 13.95 Cr UA 11.28 Cr Guntur 6.01 Cr East 8.23 Cr Krishna 5.92 Cr (including GST) West 4.62 Cr Nellore 3.40 Cr (including GST) AP/TS 80.01 Cr ROI 6.60 Cr OS 11.50 Cr Worldwide 98.11 Cr Pre-Business 90 Cr