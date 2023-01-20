Waltair Veerayya First Week Worldwide Collections – Nears 100 Cr mark

Waltair Veerayya First Week Worldwide Collections
Waltair Veerayya has an extraordinary first week as the film has collected a distributor share of 98.10 Cr. The film is all set to cross the 100 Cr mark today. Even after the festival the film is refusing to slow down as it has collected 5cr share in the Telugu States on its 7th day which is outstanding. Some of buyers are yet to breach the breakeven mark and are expected to enter into the profit zone by the end of second weekend or week.
|Area
|First Weekend Collections
|Nizam
|26.60 Cr (including GST)
|Ceeded
|13.95 Cr
|UA
|11.28 Cr
|Guntur
|6.01 Cr
|East
|8.23 Cr
|Krishna
|5.92 Cr (including GST)
|West
|4.62 Cr
|Nellore
|3.40 Cr (including GST)
|AP/TS
|80.01 Cr
|ROI
|6.60 Cr
|OS
|11.50 Cr
|Worldwide
|98.11 Cr
|Pre-Business
|90 Cr