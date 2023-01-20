Waltair Veerayya First Week Worldwide Collections – Nears 100 Cr mark

By
Telugu360
-
0
waltair veerayya first weekend collections
waltair veerayya first weekend collections

Waltair Veerayya First Week Worldwide Collections

Waltair Veerayya has an extraordinary first week as the film has collected a distributor share of 98.10 Cr. The film is all set to cross the 100 Cr mark today. Even after the festival the film is refusing to slow down as it has collected 5cr share in the Telugu States on its 7th day which is outstanding. Some of buyers are yet to breach the breakeven mark and are expected to enter into the profit zone by the end of second weekend or week.

AreaFirst Weekend Collections
Nizam 26.60 Cr (including GST)
Ceeded 13.95 Cr
UA 11.28 Cr
Guntur 6.01 Cr
East 8.23 Cr
Krishna 5.92 Cr (including GST)
West 4.62 Cr
Nellore 3.40 Cr (including GST)
AP/TS 80.01 Cr
ROI 6.60 Cr
OS 11.50 Cr
Worldwide 98.11 Cr
Pre-Business90 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here