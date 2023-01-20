RRR misses British Academy Film Awards

RRR misses getting listed for the 76th annual British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) nominations. When RRR is turning into one of the famous films by bagging Golden Globes, Two Critics Choice Awards for best foreign film and Best original song, surprisingly it missed getting a place even in the BAFTA nomination list.

Besides this, A Indian documentary Shaunak Sen’s ‘All That Breathes’ get nominated in the Best Documentary list and will be competing along with ‘The Beauty and The Bloodshed, Moonage Daydream, Fire of Love and Navalny’. BAFTA will take place on 19th of February at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

BAFTA is a rare miss for RRR. RRR has a chance of getting nominated for Oscars in 11 categories for Best Original Song, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best Picture. The list will be out on January 24th.