Rakul Preet tested positive for Coronavirus

Tollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh who is busy with multiple films is tested positive for coronavirus. The actress took her social media page to inform about this. Rakul Preet said that she is completely fine now and she hopes to recover soon and return back to work. Rakul Preet even wanted who is in contact with her to get the tests for coronavirus done. She is currently shooting for May Day along with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in Hyderabad. Wishing the young actress a speedy recovery.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.