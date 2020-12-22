Centre neglecting AP while Jagan telling lies: Vundavalli

Former Congress MP and YSR loyalist Vundavalli Arun Kumar has blamed both Modi-Shah and Jagan Reddy on the issue of Polavaram. He says the Central Government is deliberately neglecting AP farmers’ interests. At the same time, the AP CM is telling all lies to the people of the State. It is high time Jagan Reddy comes out with a white paper on the Polavaram dam height and the overall storage capacity of the reservoir.

Arun Kumar is expressing concern that the AP CM’s complacence and compromise would cause irreparable harm to Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister should fight with the Centre for making sure that Polavaram will be completed in its original design as per the already approved detailed project report (DPR).

There have been widesperad fears that Jagan Reddy has already agreed for reducing the dam height for reducing the estimated cost of the project. If the height is reduced from 150 ft to 135 ft, then the project storage capacity would come down from 194 TMC to just 120 TMC.

Arun Kumar tells CM Jagan that R&R package should be paid to more than 1 lakh families as per the original plan. The CM should fight for this and he should not compromise on this.